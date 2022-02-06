​RNC lashed out because Jan. 6 probe is ‘getting very close’ to fake Trump electors: Former GOP lawmaker

The Republican National Committee censured two GOP lawmakers for serving on the House Jan. 6 committee in part because some members are "nervous" that the Capitol riot probe is "getting very close" to them, according to former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA).

Appearing on CNN on Saturday night, Dent slammed the committee for its censure resolution targeting Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, which referred to the Jan. 6 insurrection as "legitimate political discourse."

"I'll tell you what, the Republican National Committee just wrote a whole bunch of ads for the Democrats in the midterms with that 'legitimate political discourse' — just juxtaposing that language against the people who were violently attacking police officers," Dent said. "It's just incredible that they would issue a crazy statement like they did. In fact, I wouldn't be shocked if they censured Mike Pence right now, after his comments yesterday."

"They're so in the tank for the former president," he added. "They even paid $1.6 million of Trump's personal legal fees. It seems like the RNC are willing hostages, as Liz Cheney would say, to Donald Trump. I've never seen anything like it. I've been censured by a county committee. I know what that's like. We have some county committees that are kind of a little wacky, and some state parties that will do this. Now the RNC is carrying on like this. They should know better, but apparently they don't."

Dent went on to bring up the Jan. 6 committee's investigation into fake Trump electoral certificates that were signed and submitted by Republicans in seven states.

"I think part of the reason why the RNC reacted so foolishly against Cheney and Kinzinger, is because the Jan. 6 committee issued 14 subpoenas to some of these fake electors," he said. "And I suspect they're getting very close to some members of the Republican National Committee, and they're a little nervous about that, and they ought to be, frankly. ... The RNC is really anxious. Some of those members I think have to be concerned about those subpoenas, so that's what this is about more than anything else."



Watch the full interview below.

