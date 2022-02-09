Trump’s threats against prosecutors part of a ‘cover-up' that's 'worse than the crime’: MSNBC analyst

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis likely won't tolerate any additional thinly veiled threats from former president Donald Trump, according to former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance.

During his recent rally in Texas, Trump called the prosecutors investigating him "racist," "horrible" and "mentally sick" — before encouraging his supporters to stage massive protests if they "do anything wrong or illegal."

Trump's comments prompted Willis – who's investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results — to ask the FBI for assistance with security at the Fulton County Courthouse.

On Tuesday, MSNBC host Joy Reid asked Vance, "How is it not already a crime to simply threaten not one, not two but three prosecutors?" referring to Willis, the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney, all of whom are currently investigating Trump and/or his company.

"One of the hard realities of being a prosecutor is that you get awfully used to and in some ways almost immune to being threatened, because it comes with the territory," Vance responded. "The real problem here is the context. We know that this is someone who's profoundly uncommitted to the rule of law, who is very slippery when it comes to dealings, and who in the past has encouraged his supporters in events that resulted in violence. So I think Fani Willis did the smart thing here — she invoked the FBI — and I would expect her to not tolerate too much more here."



Later in the interview, Reid showed a "menu" of possible charges Trump is facing in Georgia, New York state and Manhattan, asking Vance which of the three known investigations appears to be "richest."

"In so many ways it seems to come down to different species of fraud, whether it's election fraud, whether it's some sort of insurance- or business-related fraud, that seems to be the core of everything that goes on here," Vance responded. "But let me caution people and say this: Prosecutors often come up with crimes they don't go into an investigation with, and I think we shouldn't rule out the place that you started with — this notion of obstruction (of justice). And ultimately it may turn out that in Trump's case the coverup is worse than the crime."

Watch below.