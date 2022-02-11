‘Mar-a-Cloggo’: Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump for flushing documents in 'toilet water-gate'
Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Giant Center in 2019. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at former president Donald Trump on Thursday night over reports that he clogged a White House toilet by flushing documents.

Introducing guest Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kimmel called the former California governor "the host of Celebrity Apprentice who did not clog up the White House toilet."

"I know that sounds like just a crude joke, but you know how Trump had a habit of tearing up the documents at the White House?" Kimmel said during his monologue. "Well, the papyrus has thickened, because according to a book written by the highly esteemed Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, the White House engineer would frequently be called in to unclog the president’s toilet because he had a habit of flushing papers down it."

"Of course it wasn’t long before Trump denied the story," Kimmel added. "Today Mar-a-Cloggo put out a statement that said, 'Also, another fake story that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet is categorically untrue, and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book.'"

"By the way, this mostly fictitious book, he sat with Maggie Haberman for two lengthy interviews in person in Florida, but it’s all made up," Kimmel said. "I want you to think about the fact that Donald Trump actually had to come out and in writing deny that he clogged up the toilet at the White House. This is a conversation you have with your 3-year-old — did you flush paper down the toilet? — not the former president."

"And it makes sense because for whatever reason, he is obsessed with toilet flushing," Kimmel said, before playing clips of Trump talking about his war on low-flow plumbing.

"How great would it be if this finally brought Trump down — toilet water?" he said. "It’s toilet water-gate, is what it is."

Watch below.

Trump Clogged the White House Toilet Trying to Flush Documents Because Of Course He Did www.youtube.com

