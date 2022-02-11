‘Next best thing to Trump’: GOP operatives ‘stunned’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene's endorsement clout

To the apparent surprise of Republican operatives, Georgia GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's endorsement is in high demand in party primaries across the country.

Referring to Greene as a "COVID vaccine-hating, conspiracy theory-spewing freshman congresswoman who came to national prominence as a far-right QAnon promoter," the Daily Beast reported Thursday that her endorsement is coveted in large part due to her "direct line to former President Trump and her vast network of small grassroots donors."

"According to four longtime Republican operatives working at senior levels on a variety of competitive GOP primaries across the nation, Greene has been frequently discussed not only as a welcome endorsement in competitive 2022 Republican House and Senate primaries," the Daily Beast reported. "Her official seal of approval is also discussed as one that should be actively courted—particularly in races where the nominee is likely to be decided by which candidate most animates the ultra-Trumpist grassroots."

One of the GOP operatives told the site: “It is stunning. Her popularity among much of the base and what she brings to a campaign right now is not nothing. Actually, it can be good for the candidate, and I don't know if I would have predicted that a year ago."



Greenes's ascent "underscores just how far the Republican Party’s mainstream is going to tolerate, if not wholeheartedly embrace, its far-right luminaries and policies—even if they’re to the hard-right of Trump himself," the Daily Beast reported.

"'If you can’t get Donald Trump, you are going to want to have MTG in your back pocket,' another one of the four operatives, who professed zero personal admiration for Greene, conceded, in discussing the most desired 2022 endorsements today," according to the Daily Beast.



