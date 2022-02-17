GOP lawmaker's 'grim and chilling' text message could be key to Jan. 6 probe: WaPo reporter

Several days before the Capitol insurrection, an unidentified GOP lawmaker sent a text message to former president Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

"If POTUS allows this to occur… we’re driving a stake in the heart of the federal republic," wrote the lawmaker, who is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Appearing on MSNBC on Wednesday night, Washington Post reporter Carole Loennig highlighted the unidentified lawmaker's "foreboding" message, which was included in the newspaper's report from earlier in the day titled, "Texting through an Insurrection," after being released by the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6.



"This member is described by the investigative committee as someone who is very familiar with Donald Trump's planning for Jan. 6," Loennig said, noting that the text message was sent on or about Jan. 1.

"What exactly did that Freedom Caucus member mean by 'this'? If it is as simple as pressuring (Vice President Mike) Pence to reject the election results and the electors, it's a pretty prescient and interesting text. Committee members have either interviewed or learned information around this lawmaker and what he was saying to his staff, what he was saying to the White House, what he was saying to Meadows. But what else could this be? How grim and chilling a piece of information is this, if this lawmaker knew something Donald Trump was plotting beyond what we all know now?"

