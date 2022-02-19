‘Ordinary and routine process!’ Trump denies mishandling records in unhinged statement

Former president Donald Trump issued a statement Friday night responding to reports that the National Archives found classified information among material he took with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House.

“The National Archives did not 'find' anything," Trump alleged through his Save America PAC.

"They were given, upon request, Presidential Records in an ordinary and routine process to ensure the preservation of my legacy and in accordance with the Presidential Records Act," he added. "If this was anyone but 'Trump,' there would be no story here. Instead, the Democrats are in search of their next Scam."

"The Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax turned out to be a Democrat inspired fake story to help Crooked Hillary Clinton," Trump said. "Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, has all been a Hoax. The Fake News is making it seem like me, as the President of the United States, was working in a filing room. No, I was busy destroying ISIS, building the greatest economy America had ever seen, brokering Peace deals, making sure Russia didn’t attack Ukraine, making sure China didn’t take over Taiwan, making sure there was no inflation, creating an energy independent country, rebuilding our military and law enforcement, saving our Second Amendment, protecting our Border, and cutting taxes. Now, Russia is invading Ukraine, our economy is being destroyed, our Border is once again overrun, and the mandate continues. Instead of focusing on America, the media just wants to talk about their plan to 'get' Trump. The people won’t stand for it any longer!”





