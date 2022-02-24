Manhattan DA denies report he's not pursuing Trump case — taps new prosecutor to lead probe

Following the resignation of two prosecutors leading a criminal investigation of former president Donald Trump and his company, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has tapped his investigations chief to replace them.

"Susan Hoffinger, also an experienced litigator and recent addition to Bragg’s executive team, will captain what has been described as a squad of about 25 lawyers, paralegals and analysts," the Washington Post reported Thursday. "Over more than three years, the group has pored through millions of records relating to Trump and operations at the Trump Organization, his family-run company, focusing most recently on whether assets were illegally overvalued to secure better terms on loans and insurance rates, and undervalued to get tax breaks."

Prosecutors Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, who previously led the investigation, stepped down Wednesday. According to the New York Times, Dunne and Pomerantz resigned because Bragg indicated he had doubts about moving forward with a prosecution of Trump.

But Bragg's office told the Post on Thursday that the report was "not true."

“As we said yesterday, the investigation remains ongoing,” said Bragg spokeswoman Danielle Filson, adding that Hoffinger “will lead the strong team that is in place.”

