Trump-loving frat shut down over rape allegation claims anti-MAGA discrimination

According to The Daily Nebraskan, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln chapter of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, known as Fiji, has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the school of banning their organization because of their pro-Trump views, in violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments — and denying the allegations made against them of underage drinking and sexual assault at their frat house.

"In the complaint, individuals involved in the chapter allege that the defendants and Former Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jaun Franco retaliated against the chapter for their political speech by investigating and suspending the chapter, making false statements about the chapter and failing to follow both the student code of conduct and Title IX policy," reported Nick McConnell. "The lawsuit also alleges that punishments against the chapter have been made on the basis that it is a 'bad fraternity' in reference to their political speech, and that UNL insinuated that FIJI members were guilty of sexual assault."

"Plaintiffs allege that the violations of their rights stem back to Jan. 21, 2017, when members of the fraternity shouted at passersby involved in a Women’s March, shortly after the inauguration of Trump," continued the report. "The lawsuit lists that fraternity members chanted 'Trump, Trump, Trump.' The Daily Nebraskan reported at the time that members shouted 'no means yes' and other harassing comments at protestors. The complaint alleges that some chants from other individuals were attributed to the chapter house."

The sexual assault in question was alleged to have occurred in August 2021, and the complaining victim was a minor.

Chapters of Fiji around the country have faced controversy in recent years. In 2015, the University of Texas at Austin chapter came under fire for distributing a flier warning that their frat house party prohibited "fagetry [sic]," "interracial dating," and "Mexicans." And at the University of Iowa last year, sexual assault allegations against two members of the Fiji chapter there led to furious protests, with demonstrators flipping over cars at the frat house.