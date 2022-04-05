'I didn't win the election': Trump concedes 2020 defeat in video interview with historians

Donald Trump admitted on video that he did not win the 2020 election.
The former president conceded his defeat -- which could become a key piece of evidence in the various investigations of his attempts to overturn the loss -- during an interview with a panel of historians convened by Princeton professor Julian Zelizer published by The Atlantic.
“I didn’t win the election,” Trump said.
Trump had reached out to the panel of professional historians in hopes they would produce "an accurate book," said Zelizer, the author of the scholarly book The Presidency of Donald Trump: A First Historical Assessment.
“I’m looking at the list, it’s a tremendous group of people, and I think rather than being critical I’d like to have you hear me out, which is what we’re doing now, and I appreciate it," Trump told the group.
Zelizer said Trump's staff supplied the panelists with documents that portrayed him as "a conventional president with a moderate record," although he issued a statement shortly after the meeting saying he would give no more interviews for books about his time in office.
“It seems to me that meeting with authors of the ridiculous number of books being written about my very successful administration, or me, is a total waste of time,” Trump said in that July 2021 statement. “These writers are often bad people who write whatever comes to their mind or fits their agenda. It has nothing to do with facts or reality.”