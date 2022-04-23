GOP lawmakers plotted with White House to prevent Joe Biden from taking office: Mark Meadows aide
Composite image of Gage Skidmore photos.

According to a report from Politico, a late court filing on Friday showed that a former aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has pointed the finger at multiple GOP lawmakers who were strategizing with Donald Trump's administration on ways to keep Joe Biden from assuming the presidency.

Friday the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection made a filing that included a deposition from Cassidy Hutchinson that included names of lawmakers who were "frequently present in meetings" regarding overturning the election as well as discussions about how to "replace the leadership of the Justice Department with figures who would sow doubts about the legitimacy of the election."

Politico's Kyle Cheney and Nicholas Wu reported, "Lawmakers who attended meetings, in person or by phone, included Reps. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and numerous members of the House Freedom Caucus."

According to the report, "The new evidence underscores the expansive cast of elected Republicans who had ultimately enlisted themselves in Trump’s last-ditch effort to cling to power. Members traded theories about ways to push then-Vice President Mike Pence to single-handedly stop Biden’s election, they parried with the White House Counsel’s Office on the boundaries of the law regarding presidential electors, and they met directly with Pence’s staff to encourage him to take direct action on Jan. 6, when Congress convened to count electoral votes."

According to Hutchinson, "They felt that he had the authority to — pardon me if my phrasing isn’t correct on this, but — send votes back to the States or the electors back to the States."

"Some of the GOP lawmakers were present in December meetings, Hutchinson recalled, when members of the White House Counsel’s Office raised significant legal doubts about a plan for pro-Trump activists to submit 'alternate' electors in states won by Joe Biden," Politico's Cheney and Wu reported, adding, "Others attended a Dec. 21 meeting where Rudy Giuliani, then the president’s personal lawyer, and some associates advocated a plan for Pence to unilaterally refuse to count Biden’s electors and instead send the election back to various GOP-controlled state legislatures to replace Biden’s electors with Trump’s."

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews