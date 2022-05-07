Jan 6th committee asks judge to quickly release 3,000 key John Eastman documents: report
According to a report from Politico, the Jan 6th select committee looking into the Capitol insurrection has asked a judge to expedite the release of 3,000 specific documents belonging to attorney John Eastman related to their investigation.

The committee, which has been battling with the attorney who wrote a memo on how to overturn the 2020 presidential election, has already received thousands of pages of documents but there is an estimated 20,000 still under review.

With public hearings planned in June, Politico reports that there are 3,000 documents in particular that investigators want access to as they narrow the evidence they want before going public with their findings.

According to Politico's Kyle Cheney, "The select committee will drop its efforts to obtain another 14,000 pages and indefinitely postpone its request for any others, House General Counsel Doug Letter said in a court filing late Friday," adding, "The panel’s decision to drop its objections to the vast majority of Eastman’s attorney-client privilege claims follows Eastman’s own decision to relent on more than 15,000 pages of records, which he provided to the select committee on Monday. Those documents helped inform the committee’s decision to narrow the fight."

As House General Counsel Doug Letter wrote, "The Select Committee’s need for the documents at issue has only become more significant in light of its review of the documents produced … and as the Select Committee prepares to present the conclusions of its investigation to the public through hearings, scheduled to begin in June 2022, and forthcoming reports."

Politico's Cheney wrote, "The battle over these 3,000 pages marks the culmination of one of the two most significant legal odysseys the committee has undertaken, " adding, "Now, the select committee is asking [U.S. District Court Judge David] Carter to review 2,945 of those pages for immediate release. If Eastman objects, the panel has laid out a rapid-fire schedule to resolve the dispute by the end of May, leaving time to review and analyze the documents before the panel launches its public hearings."

