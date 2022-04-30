Election 'theft' attorney to hand 10,000 Trump-connected emails over to Jan. 6th committee
Donald Trump, John Eastman (White House photo)

In a late Friday filing, attorneys for John Eastman, who helped formulate a Donald Trump White House plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election, said their client has agreed to hand over approximately 10,000 Trump-related documents and emails to the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection.

According to Politico's Kyle Cheney, the committee has been attempting to get their hands on the documents which are part of approximately 37,000 pages of emails, with Eastman previously claiming attorney-client privilege.

The report states that Eastman's change of mind follows a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge David Carter back in March.

According to Politico, "In Friday’s court filing, Eastman’s lawyers indicated that the select committee now wants more time to consider how to handle the remaining 27,000 pages of records that remain in dispute. Carter has asked Eastman to produce a log of all the emails that remain contested, but Eastman is now asking Carter for a brief reprieve while the select committee reviews the new documents and determines how to proceed."

The report notes that a lawsuit filed by Eastman -- in conjunction with text messages sent and received by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows -- is allowing the committee to paint a portrait showing "...that Trump sat by on Jan. 6, 2021 as a mob of his supporters ransacked the Capitol, waiting hours and continuing to press allies to block Joe Biden’s victory even as he watched the violence unfold on TV."

Politico's Cheney added, "The committee is preparing to hold at least eight public hearings in June outlining its evidence and findings so far, but the panel continues to be deluged with new information, prolonging its effort to bring the probe to a conclusion. The influx of 10,000 pages from Eastman — and the prospect of tens of thousands more — could be fodder for additional lines of inquiry for the select committee."

You can read more here from Politico.

