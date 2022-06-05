Trump insiders amassing slate of candidates to seize control of 2024 election: report
Donald Trump, Mike Lindell (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

According to a report from the New York Times, two Donald Trump insiders who have been consumed with proving the former president was robbed of re-election, are forging ahead by backing and supporting a slate of over one dozen Republican candidates who could oversee election results in their respective states in 2024.

With interest in Donald Trump's complaints about the results of 2020 waning -- and Republicans admitting they want to move on -- the Times' Alexandra Berzon reports that MyPillow founder Mike Lindell and former Overstock.com executive Patrick Byrne are doing all they can to push the candidacies of conservatives running under the America First banner who hope to win election as secretary of state in 2022 which would allow them to influence election results in 2024.

As the report notes, many are followers of "a conspiracy-mongering QAnon leader and a Nevada politician," with the Times reporting, "Members of the slate have won party endorsements or are competitive candidates for the Republican nomination in several states, including three — Michigan, Arizona and Nevada — where a relatively small number of ballots have decided presidential victories. And in Pennsylvania, where the governor appoints the secretary of state, State Senator Doug Mastriano, who is aligned with the group, easily won his primary for governor last month."

Rachel Hamm, running in California's primary this week was remarkably candid about her aims, telling the group, “It doesn’t really matter who’s running for assembly or governor or anything else. It matters who is counting the vote for that election."

According to the Times, members of the group hold weekly conference calls to strategize and share tips that also include contributions from "fringe figures who have pushed ploys to keep Mr. Trump in power."

The report adds, "Since its founding last year, the America First slate has ballooned from a handful of candidates to a high of around 15," adding, "America First candidates could be competitive in at least four battleground states: Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Michigan."

According to Mark Lindeman, an expert on elections with Verified Voting, the slate on candidates should be alarming.

“It’s startling to have statewide candidates, multiple candidates for a really important statewide office, running on a deeply incoherent policy plank,” he explained.

2020 Election SmartNews