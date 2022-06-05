'Frustrated and anxious' Trump wants to speed up 2024 announcement: report
Donald Trump (Photo via Nicholas Kamm for AFP)

According to a report from NBC's Jonathan Allen, Donald Trump is growing "anxious" and "frustrated" as the Republican primary season drags on and wants to steal the spotlight with an announcement that he will be running for president again in 2024 as soon as possible.

As Allen notes, there are two camps surrounding the former president at Mar-a-Lago who are battling each other, with one worried about Trump's Republican Party rivals already visiting key states and building support for their own campaigns, and another worried Trump might jump in too soon and hurt both his own chances and GOP candidates in the midterms.

According to Allen, "While many Trump confidants believe he should wait until after November's midterm elections — and caution that he has not yet made a final decision about running — some say he could move more quickly to harness supporters and deny fuel to the busload of GOP hopefuls in his rearview mirror."

The report adds that there are concerns about Trump's "impulse control" and he may go ahead with a hasty announcement that could flop or quickly dissipate as voters turn their focus back to candidates on the ballot this November.

One proposal, the report states, was Trump wanting to make his announcement on July 4th, with other insiders claiming no plans are currently being made.

Another concern is how it would impact his ability to fundraise.

"If Trump announces a bid, his campaign committee will be subject to hard-money fundraising limits and a technical ban on coordinating with his Save America SuperPAC," Allen wrote. "He would also undoubtedly focus public attention away from Republicans running in midterm races, potentially hurting the party's candidates in swing districts and states. And he might inadvertently aid Biden by giving the president a contrast point."

More to the point, Trump is getting "frustrated" and bored with endorsing other candidates for the midterms and watching more than a few of them lose, thereby diminishing his importance.

According to one adviser the former president would be better served by holding off, telling Allen, "If you have that rematch too early, it could actually help [President Joe] Biden a little bit. ... Trump in modest doses has been good for Trump."

