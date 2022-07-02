Trump planned to plug Kellyanne Conway's book --until he found out what was in it: report
Kellyanne Conway (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

According to a report from the Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo, Donald Trump has patched things up with Kellyanne Conway after he flipped out on his former adviser after writing in her White House tell-all book that he had lost the 2020 presidential election.

The report notes that, by all appearances, Conway would once again be by the former president's side should he run for president again in 2024 after a brief period spat over her book " Here's the Deal," where she also lashed out at other members of his administration --primarily son-in-law Jared Kushner.

According to the report, prior to publication, the former president made plans to give her book sales a boost despite his having not read it --but those plans were shelved when he was informed about some of the assertions she made.

According to the Beast report, two sources stated, "... before he read the book, Trump was planning to send out a 'positive' and 'glowing' press release touting not only Conway but their long-standing relationship. Instead, Trump issued a stinging attack."

RELATED: 'Alternative facts': Kellyanne Conway's new memoir dismantled in brutal book review

After it was reported that Conway admitted the 2020 election did not go his way, and she claimed she told Trump that to his face, the former president issued an angry statement, saying, "Kellyanne Conway never told me that she thought we lost the election. If she had, I wouldn’t have dealt with her any longer—she would have been wrong—could go back to her crazy husband.”

He added, "Writing books can make people say some very strange things.”

Since that time, Conway has increased her attacks on her husband, conservative attorney George Conway, and she and Trump have put aside their brief dispute.

According to Petrizzo, "But for all the drama Conway’s book caused, those within Trump’s orbit say the frustration with his former adviser didn’t last," with his source stating, "Kellyanne occupies unique and prime real estate in Donald Trump’s legacy and heart, and that’s why they’re in regular touch."

ASs for Trump, he issued a statement to the Beast saying, "I have a very good relationship with Kellyanne," while skipping additional questions about the book blow-up.

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews