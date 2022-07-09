Trump rages at top Wisconsin GOP lawmaker to 'Reclaim the Electors' in bid to overturn the 2020 election results

Saturday afternoon before he headed off to Alaska to help out former half-term Gov. Sarah Palin (R) with her bid to win a House of Representatives seat, Donald Trump lashed out at Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) to "RECLAIM the Electors" from the 2020 election and "turn over the Election to the actual winner (by a lot!)" -- by which, we must assume, he means himself.

Reacting to a ruling to a narrow party-line 4-3 ruling by the Wisconsin state Supreme Court banning the use of ballot drop boxes going forward, the former president insisted the ruling it is retroactive which means he can demand the state's electoral votes.

As the Washington Post reported, "A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court barred the use of most ballot drop boxes on Friday and ruled voters could not give their completed absentee ballots to others to return to election clerks on their behalf, a practice that some conservatives disparage as 'ballot harvesting.'"

READ: 'Donald is terrified' is an 'understatement' after Cipollone testimony: Mary Trump

That ruling, in turn, led Trump to take to his Truth Social account and start making demands while also accusing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg of election tampering.

"The Wisconsin Supreme Court has just declared the 'Unlock' Boxes, or Ballot 'Stuffing' Boxes, to be ILLEGAL. Everybody knows what went on with the $417,000,000 that little Mark Zuckerberg 'INVESTED' in the corrupt 2020 Presidential Election, and that doesn’t even include the big Wisconsin Nursing Home Scandal where close to 100% of the residents voted (always is MUCH lower number). It’s now up to Robin Vos to do what everybody knows must be done. We need FAIR and HONEST Elections in our Country," he wrote.

He then added, "Other States are looking at, and studying, the amazing Wisconsin Supreme Court decision declaring Ballot Boxes ILLEGAL, and that decision includes the 2020 Presidential Election. Speaker Robin Vos has a decision to make! Does Wisconsin RECLAIM the Electors, turn over the Election to the actual winner (by a lot!), or sit back and do nothing as our Country continues to go to HELL? Brave American Patriots already have a Resolution on the Floor!"

You can see his Truth Social posts here.