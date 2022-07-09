'Donald is terrified' is an 'understatement' after Cipollone testimony: Mary Trump
Donald Trump (Photo by Nicholas Kamm for AFP)

Appearing on MSNBC's "Katie Phang Show," Donald Trump's niece Mary said her uncle is likely shaking in his boots after hearing former White House counsel Pat Cipollone spent over 8 hours talking with investigators working for the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th Capitol riot.

Cipollone, who reportedly warned former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that the administration was dangerously close to committing multiple crimes as Trump's inner circle tried to overturn the election results -- while also inciting the insurrection -- was expected to claim executive privilege. However, the amount of time he spent has raised eyebrows among observers who believe that he may have been more forthcoming than expected.

Speaking with host Phang, Mary Trump said her uncle is definitely alarmed at what may have been revealed.

"What do you think is going through his mind right now?" host Phang asked. "There is an even larger amount of damning testimony that is coming out. Notably, he did not attack Pat Cipollone before he testified before the committee."

"To say that Donald is terrified is accurate, it is also an understatement," she began. "I think this might be the first time in his entire life that even he can't deny the walls that are closing in. The amount of evidence that we see coming out of these committee hearings is overwhelming."

"Even more troubling for him is the witnesses coming forward," she elaborated. "They are increasingly important in terms of access and their position in his administration. It is not at all surprising that he would pull his punches when it comes to Pat Cipollone."

Watch the segment below or at this link.

MSNBC 07 09 2022 07 32 42 youtu.be

