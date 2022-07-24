The NY Post's brutal Trump editorial will 'live in his head' and leave him 'flustered': conservative
During an appearance on MSNBC with host Alex Witt, Republican campaign consultant Susan Del Percio laughed at Donald YTrump losing the support of his favorite New York newspaper after the editorial board turned its back on him and his future political aspirations.

At issue is an editorial from the board that -- in conjunction with the also Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal -- made the case that the Jan 6th hearings have exposed the former president as no longer fit to hold office after they have supported him in the past.

According to the Post, "... as a matter of principle, as a matter of character, Trump has proven himself unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again."

According to New Yorker Del Percio, that Post editorial, more than any other, will be particularly devastating to Trump's always fragile ego.

"As the New Yorker on the panel, I do look at these New York p[ublications as being a little more significant," she told the panel. "And for two different reasons. When you are talking about the Journal you are absolutely correct, Alex. The people who read the Wall Street Journal are the people who Donald Trump has always searched for their respect from them. They are his donors, and not that it matters financially because he does rely so much on small-dollar donations, but these are the people he sees at Mar-a-Lago."

"And the New York Post, first of all, the New York Post is saying 'you lack character'?" she said while laughing. "That is saying a real lot in New York. But, in addition, it is Donald Trump's home paper. It's not the New York Times, it's not the Wall Street Journal. The New York Post was Donald Trump's go-to paper, I do think that lives in his head a bit and does probably fluster him."

