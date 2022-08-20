'He needs to be paid': Giuliani associate demanded Trump pay up and give Rudy a 'general pardon'

According to a report from the New York Times' Maggie Haberman, a close associate of Rudy Giuliani wrote a letter to Donald Trump demanding he give the former New York City Mayor a "general pardon" while pointing out Giuliani was being financially devastated by work he was doing on behalf of the now- former president.

Trump never received the letter which was intercepted before it hit his desk, the report adds.

The incident, Haberman wrote, is contained in the new book, "Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor,” by Andrew Kirtzman.

According to the Times report, "An associate of Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Donald J. Trump’s personal lawyer, tried to pass a message to Mr. Trump asking him to grant Mr. Giuliani a 'general pardon' and the Presidential Medal of Freedom just after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol," with the Times adding, "The associate, Maria Ryan, also pleaded for Mr. Giuliani to be paid for his services and sent a different note seeking tens of thousands of dollars for herself."

In the one note, dated Jan. 10, Ryan wrote, "Dear Mr. President, I tried to call you yesterday to talk about business. The honorable Rudy Giuliani has worked 24/7 on the voter fraud issues. He has led a team of lawyers, data analysts and investigators.," before adding, "He needs to be paid for his services."

Ryan indicated that she has already given an invoice to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

She continued, "As you know, he lost his job and income and more defending you during the Russia hoax investigation and then the impeachment pro bono.”

"She then brought up the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying: 'Mr. Giuliani rarely asks for anything for himself. He is praying you present him with this on Friday, January 15 or Monday the 19.'" the Times report adds. "The final item in her letter was 'general pardon.'"

According to the book, close Giuliani associate Bernard Kerik was "appalled by the requests, then intercepted it."

