Former US attorney singles out the 'criminal act' that will lead Merrick Garland to indict Trump
During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade emphatically stated that she believes Attorney General Merrick Garland will files charges against Donald Trump and then singled out a specific criminal act that will be the basis for the indictment.

Speaking with host Ali Velshi, the former prosecutor stated that she believes that Garland will actually charge the former president in order to back up his statement that no one is above the law.

Asked by the MSNBC host what would be the easiest charge to file against Trump, she claimed his attempts to get former Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election has all the hallmarks of a slam-dunk case.

After stating, "I think that there's been a public perception that Merrick Garland is moving too slowly or cowardly or he is afraid to bring charges," she added, " We will see charges against Donald Trump."

"I think everybody's looking for the big charge of tying Donald Trump to the seditious conspiracy; that's a hard one to prove his connections to the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. Maybe it's there and it sounds like they're looking there," she elaborated. "They have given cooperation agreements to a number of those charged with seditious conspiracy already."

"But I think you can make the case by showing a conspiracy to defraud the United States by the pressure he applied to Mike Pence," she explained. "The lie is the fraud, the pressure on Mike Pence is the criminal act, and that is a serious crime: trying to interfere with the lawful transfer of presidential power. So I think that case is there and I think Merrick Garland will charge it."

