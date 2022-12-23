Trump snaps he 'won big!' the morning after the J6 committee drops damning final report

The morning after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection was released to the public, Donald Trump flipped out on his Truth Social account -- maintaining that "at least 17%" of the millions of votes cast in the 2020 presidential election were stolen from him.
As revelation after revelation about testimony given to investigators fills the headlines, the former president was once again attacking the press and the FBI while insisting, "TRUMP WON, BIG!"
On Truth Social he wrote, "The FBI used Twitter and Facebook to bludgeon the 2020 Election to Biden. Nothing Negative could be said about him, especially as it related to Hunter’s Laptop From Hell, and ONLY Negative could be said about me. They were illegally after “Trump” at a level of ferocity, hate and yes, desperation, that has never been seen in our Country before. Other Media companies were involved also.
He then continued, "The change in the Election was Complete & Total, with Millions of votes switched, at least 17%. TRUMP WON, BIG!"
A bright flash of gamma rays from the constellation Boötes that lasted nearly one minute came from a kilonova, as we described in a new paper. This finding challenges what astronomers know about some of the most powerful events in the universe.
The unusual cosmic explosion was detected by the Neil Gehrels Swift observatory on Dec. 11, 2021, as the satellite orbited Earth. When astronomers pointed other telescopes at the part of the sky where this large blast of gamma rays – named GRB211211A – came from, they saw a glow of visible and infrared light known as a kilonova. The particular wavelengths of light coming from this explosion allowed our team to identify the source of the unusual gamma-ray burst as two neutron stars colliding and merging together.
Gamma rays are the most energetic form of electromagnetic radiation. In just a few seconds, a gamma-ray burst blasts out the same amount of energy that the Sun will radiate throughout its entire life. Gamma-ray bursts are the most powerful events in the universe, and astronomers think only two cosmic scenarios can produce gamma-ray bursts.
The most common sources are the deaths of stars 30 to 50 times more massive than the Sun. The catastrophic destruction of one these large stars is called a supernova. When they explode, the stars create black holes that consume the leftover debris. These black holes emit a jet of matter and electromagnetic radiation that moves at close to the speed of light. In moments after the black hole starts emitting this high-energy stream of matter and radiation, the jet produces a burst of gamma rays that can last for minutes.
The unusual gamma-ray burst originated from the small red dot within the circle in this image. The graph shows how bright and long-lasting the burst was. International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/M. Zamani/NASA/ESA/Eleonora Troja, CC BY-ND
Kilonovae are the second type of events associated with gamma-ray bursts. Kilonovae occur when a neutron star merges with another neutron star or is consumed by a black hole. Neutron stars are rather small stars – about 1.4 to 2 times the mass of the Sun, though only dozens of miles across.
When two of these tiny, dense stars merge to produce a black hole, they leave very little material behind. Compared with the long-lasting feast a black hole gets after a supernova, kilonovae leave a black hole with little more than a snack that results in a gamma-ray burst that lasts only a second or two at most.
For over 20 years, astronomers thought that kilonovae accompanied short gamma-ray bursts and supernovae accompanied long ones. So when our team started looking at the wealth of data and images collected on the minute-long burst in December 2021, we expected to see a supernova. Much to our surprise, we found a kilonova.
Why it matters
Kilonovae are cosmic factories that create heavy metals, including gold, platinum, iodine and uranium. Because they enrich the chemical composition of the universe, kilonovae are critical to providing the basic ingredients for the formation of planets and life.
GRB211211A’s long duration contradicts existing theories of how gamma-ray bursts relate to supernovae and kilonovae. This finding shows that there is still a lot astronomers like us don’t understand about these powerful and important processes and suggests that there may be other ways the universe can produce heavy metals.
Kilonovae are responsible for producing heavy metals – like gold, uranium and iodine – that are important for many processes in the universe.
The few exotic stellar encounters that produce gamma-ray bursts can look very similar to one another across the electromagnetic spectrum. However, the unique gravitational wave signatures they produce could be the key to solving the enigma. The gravitational wave detectors LIGO, Virgo and KAGRA did not see GRB211211A, as they were all offline for improvements. If they can catch a long-duration gamma-ray burst after they begin operating again in 2023, the combination of gravitational wave and electromagnetic data may solve the mystery of this newly discovered event.
According to a report from Politico, the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation has already been pouring over Donald Trump's tax returns that were finally turned over after the Supreme Court spurned the former president's efforts to keep them secret -- and they have raised five "red flags" so far.
The report from Politico's Brian Faler notes that House Ways and Means Committee -- which pushed to have access to Trump's tax documents -- turned the documents over in an effort to decipher and unwind the complex claims made by the former president's accountants.
To date, Faler reports, there are five lines of inquiry recommended which could be headed for deeper scrutiny and more questions about Trump's financial picture.
As the report notes, the documents have been being reviewed by tax experts since late last month, and there are now questions being posed in a report from the JCT.
At the top of the list is Trump's use of massive business losses that allowed him to pay "little or no tax between 2015 and 2020."
According to the Politico report, " Businesses are taxed on their profits, so if they can show their earnings are being swamped by their expenses, they can erase their IRS bills," before adding, "Without those losses, Trump’s taxes would look fundamentally different. In 2016, for example, when he paid just $750 in federal income taxes, he reported $30 million in earnings but also $60 million in losses."
With Politico's Faler asking "The big question is whether those losses are legitimate," Steve Rosenthal of the Tax Policy Center," remarked, "It’s the elephant in the room.”
Loans to Trump's children are also being questioned.
"Trump reported receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest payments on loans he gave Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump. That raises eyebrows because that could be a way to get around the gift tax. If he gave money outright to his kids, it would likely be subject to a stiff 40 percent tax. The gift tax is designed to prevent people from escaping the estate tax by giving money away to their kids, for example, while they’re alive," the report states, before adding, "Calling that money a loan would avoid the gift tax while also allowing his children to deduct from their own taxes the interest they paid him."
The former president's penchant for mingling expenses is also being cited in the report stating, "In 2016, for example, the filing for DT Endeavor I LLC (aviation) reported gross income of $680,886 and expenses that also totaled $680,886. A filing for Melania Trump (modeling) said it took in $3,848 and reported the same amount of expenses. A filing for Donald J. Trump (speaking) reported $50,000 in gross income and $46,162 in travel expenses. Aside from the unlikelihood of income and costs exactly equaling, it raises the question of whether someone would bother with a business in which their expenses consumed every dollar they made."
According to the JTC, "Audits of closely held entities often find personal expenditures being improperly deducted as business expenses.”
The other two lines of inquiry involve land conservation used for tax breaks and taxes paid overseas with the report stating, "Trump didn’t pay much U.S. tax in the returns examined — just $1.8 million over the six-year period. But in 2018 he claimed a foreign tax credit for paying $1.3 million to other governments. People can claim a credit for paying levies elsewhere, something that’s designed to spare people from having to pay taxes twice on the same dollar. The question here is whether those are legit. The IRS should be asking to see the receipts, says JCT."
Among the items included in the full report published by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress was testimony from top White House aide Hope Hicks, who had returned to the White House in the final year of Donald Trump's presidency.
In the first chapter, the report discusses the Nov. 19 press conference with Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis at the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington. Powell told the press that there was a “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba, and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States.”
She referred to Dominion Voting Systems, which has since brought lawsuits against Powell, Giuliani, the Fox News empire, OAN and others for lying about the company. According to Powell's false claims, their software was “created in Venezuela" at the direction of Hugo Chavez to make sure he never lost an election. Giuliani agreed.
"Hope Hicks told the Select Committee how that press conference was received in the White House," the report explains. "The day after the press conference, President Trump spoke by phone with Sidney Powell from the Oval Office. During the call, Powell repeated the same claims of foreign interference in the election she had made at the press conference. While she was speaking, the President muted his speakerphone and laughed at Powell, telling the others in the room, 'This does sound crazy, doesn’t it?'"