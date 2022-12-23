Trump snaps he 'won big!' the morning after the J6 committee drops damning final report
Donald Trump (Photo via AFP)

The morning after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection was released to the public, Donald Trump flipped out on his Truth Social account -- maintaining that "at least 17%" of the millions of votes cast in the 2020 presidential election were stolen from him.

As revelation after revelation about testimony given to investigators fills the headlines, the former president was once again attacking the press and the FBI while insisting, "TRUMP WON, BIG!"

On Truth Social he wrote, "The FBI used Twitter and Facebook to bludgeon the 2020 Election to Biden. Nothing Negative could be said about him, especially as it related to Hunter’s Laptop From Hell, and ONLY Negative could be said about me. They were illegally after “Trump” at a level of ferocity, hate and yes, desperation, that has never been seen in our Country before. Other Media companies were involved also.

He then continued, "The change in the Election was Complete & Total, with Millions of votes switched, at least 17%. TRUMP WON, BIG!"

