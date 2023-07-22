Donald Trump recently rejected Jack Smith's offer to explain himself before the grand jury in the pending election interference case, and that was probably a good idea, according to a former Watergate prosecutor.

Jill Wine-Banks appeared on MSNBC on Saturday, and was asked by the host about the DOJ's target letter and the accompanying offer to allow Trump to present his case prior to being indicted. "Facts and law" are what determine the facts of an indictment, Wine-Banks said.

"So if you get a target letter, it is giving you an opportunity to come and convince a grand jury that you didn't do what the evidence shows, that you have another side to the story," she said. "And in this case, there isn't one. If I were his defense lawyer, I would absolutely prevent him from coming in to testify."

Wine-Banks added:

"Every time he talks he either admits to another crime, or ends up creating another civil case, as he has done with A. Jean Carroll. So I think it would just not be helpful for him to come in and testify."

Watch the video below or click the link.

