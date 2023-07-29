Only 'very very tight group' would have access to Trump's Iran doc: Ex-CIA chief

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Friday said that just a scant few people would have been able to legally access the classified document on Iran attack plans that is the basis for the special counsel’s superseding indictment against Donald Trump the special counsel’s office released on Thursday.

Brennan during an appearance on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes” told guest host Jen Psaki that the exceedingly sensitive nature of the document made the allegations contained in special counsel Jack Smith’s superseding indictment against the former president especially problematic.

“I had a very high security clearance, I would not have had access to this document,” Psaki, who served as Joe Biden’s press secretary said.

“Give us a sense what kind of a small group and government, how expansive would the circle had been of people who would have access to a document like this?”

“Very, very tight,” Brennan said.

“When I was worked at the White House for four years during the first Obama term, I had access to these types of documents, but it would have been in the White House Situation Room with a very small group of senior officials, secretaries, deputy secretaries, the national security adviser to the president and vice president of states."



He continued:

“That's when the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs as well as maybe some of the senior military officers would bring such a document into the White House Situation Room, walk through it and talk about the slides that were being presented and talking about our capabilities, what type of military resources and assets we would be deploying. How we would need to do it, what type of support would be required, and what type of advance notice that the president would need in order to initiate the large machinery that is needed in terms of the assets that will be deployed.”

Brennan said the conversations would include “foreign actors that might be participants in such an activity or operation.”

“So, there are so many things, and I am just so concerned that if he was in fact, showing this to individuals,” Brennan said.

“Again, I just worry that about who he might have shown it to in terms of his trying to just you know, brag, and show off.”

Watch the video below or click the link here.