‘Hurry-up indictment’: Legal expert says Jack Smith sped up Trump charges without missing details

A legal expert on Tuesday suggested that Jack Smith was mindful that the 2024 election clock was ticking when he charged Donald Trump in a “hurry-up indictment” over the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Former federal prosecutor Shan Wu during an appearance on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” said the decision to put off potential charges against the co-conspirators in particular suggests Smith’s team was considering the prospect of Trump standing trial during an election year.
Wu stressed that there is no indication Smith cut corners.
Trump was indicted on four connection over allegations he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
“I sense in here the time pressure that Jack Smith’s team felt and in that sense this was a bit of a ‘hurry-up indictment,’ not that it's overlooked any details, but possibly this very strategic choice of naming these or not naming these co conspirators and the 30 attorneys but not charging them,” Wu said.
“That may reflect a couple of things, one of which is it's faster and more efficient to just charge Trump right now and deal with the others later. And I think in an ideal prosecutor’s world, it would wait until everything is wrapped up.”
Watch the video below or click the link.
