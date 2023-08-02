Latest Trump indictment triggers MAGA Republican meltdown

The latest indictment against Donald Trump over the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election has triggered a MAGA Republican meltdown.

Some of Trump’s staunchest supporters slammed the Justice Department and claimed the former president is the victim of political persecution after special counsel Jack Smith announced the latest charges.

The Associated Press described allegations contained in the third criminal case against Trump as providing “deeper insight into a dark chapter in American history that has already been the subject of exhaustive federal investigations and captivating public hearings.”

The Trump campaign said in a statement that Trump is the victim of “election interference” and likened the Justice Department to “Nazi Germany.”

“The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi German in the 1930’s, the former Soviet Union and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes. President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys.”

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in a statement issued a call to arms that said, “This is the most egregious case of election interference in the history of our country.”

“This a battle that a unified Republican party MUST fight. Otherwise, we will lose this country forever. That is why I am calling on all Republican candidates for President to immediately suspend their campaigns, stop wasting hard-earned donor money and rally around our nominee, President Donald J. Trump.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in a thread on her social media account wrote that “today, America finds itself in a troubling situation, resembling authoritarian regimes rather than the beacon of freedom and democracy our founders valiantly fought to establish.”

Greene added that "Special Counsel Jack Smith has abused his power, using his office to persecute President Trump, his aides, and ultimately, the American people. These actions are undoubtedly politically motivated, with clear intentions of interfering with the upcoming 2024 election."

"This isn't just an indictment against President Trump, but against all his supporters and the fundamental rights of Americans. If an innocent former president can be targeted, then no American is truly safe. President Trump is just standing in the way."

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) wrote that the “Biden DOJ unveils the latest effort to stop Trump from running against Biden - totally unprecedented in American history”

Said presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy: “It would be easier for me if Donald Trump were eliminated from competition. That's not how I wanna win. This is not about politics. To me, this is about first principles. We do not want to become a country where the party in power is able to use Banana Republic like tactics to eliminate its political opponents.”