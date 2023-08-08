Trump attacks Jan. 6 judge in social media post linking her to Hunter Biden

Donald Trump on Tuesday took to Truth Social to disparage the judge assigned to his Jan. 6 election conspiracy case.

Trump suggested that Judge Tanya Chutkan was part of a conspiracy involving Hunter Biden and Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company – but the former president doesn’t quite connect the dots.

Trump referenced Chutkan’s past work for a law firm that also employed the president’s son and did work for Burisma that is not in dispute.

The former president claimed that Chutkan has a conflict of interest in the case against him.

“The Obama appointed Judge in the FREE SPEECH Indictment of me by my political opponent, Crooked Joe Biden’s Department of InJustice, shared professional ties at the law firm that worked for Energy Company Burisma, based in Ukraine, of which Hunter Biden and his associate were ‘proud’ MEMBERS OF THE BOARD, and were paid Millions of Dollars, even though Hunter knew almost NOTHING about Energy. How much was the law firm paid? So Horrible,” Trump wrote.

“This is a CLASSIC Conflict of Interest! “GATEWAY PUNDIT”

Chutkan on Monday night ordered legal teams for Trump and prosecutor Jack Smith to meet with her to discuss a request for a protective order made by Smith in an effort to limit what the former president can say about the case.

Trump's team responded by saying it couldn't meet her deadline.



