Trump fumes that Biden 'secretly attacked' his 'civil rights' after Jack Smith's Twitter warrant revealed

Donald Trump on Wednesday alleged that Joe Biden “attacked” his social media account in the former president’s latest apparent effort to link his ongoing legal troubles with his political aspirations.
“Just found out that Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ secretly attacked my Twitter account, making it a point not to let me know about this major ‘hit’ on my civil rights,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social website.
“My Political Opponent is going CRAZY trying to infringe on my Campaign for President. Nothing like this has ever happened before. Does the First Amendment still exist? Did Deranged Jack Smith tell the Unselects to DESTROY & DELETE all evidence? These are DARK DAYS IN AMERICA!”
Trump’s post follows reports that special counsel Jack Smith earlier this year obtained a search warrant for the former president’s Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump.
Twitter initially pushed back on the Justice Department’s warrant, prompting a judge to hold the company now called X in contempt and fining it $350,000.
A federal court on Wednesday unsealed a redacted version of the court’s opinion in that case that details the circumstances surrounding the search.