Federal judge feared that Trump might 'flee from prosecution': legal filing

A federal judge found recently that there was reason to believe President Donald Trump might "flee from prosecution."

The federal appeals judge made the note in a case in which Twitter sued the federal government after being told it could not disclose a search warrant special counsel Jack Smith had been granted for Donald Trump's account, @realdonaldtrump.

Smith argued there were "reasonable grounds to believe" that disclosing the warrant "would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation" into Trump. The court concurred with the government.

READ MORE: Trump supporter spooks NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard by pushing 'civil war' if former president is convicted

"The district court also found reason to believe that the former President would 'flee from prosecution,'" the judge wrote, referring to U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell's initial decision against Twitter.

However, Smith later said that the government did not intend to argue that Trump was a flight risk.

The judge concluded the decision by upholding a lower court ruling against Twitter.

Read the ruling here.