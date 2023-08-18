'He won't enjoy it': Ex-White House lawyer on Trump's reaction to jail conditions

Donald Trump won’t like what he sees when he surrenders to authorities next week in Fulton County, but the experience is unlikely to break the former president, one of his former lawyers said Friday.

Ty Cobb during an appearance on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” acknowledged that the Fulton County jail where Trump has until Aug. 25 to turn himself in is “substandard.”

Burnett noted that conditions at the jail are the subject of a Justice Department investigation.

“So even just being there, going to a place like that, does that have any impact do you think on Trump psychologically?” Burnett asked.

“I have been there, I've interviewed a witness there many years ago, and it is decidedly substandard by any standard, but certainly by Trump's standards, and I do think it will have some, you know, some impact on him. He won't, he won't enjoy it. But, you know, to the extent that it'll rattle him, I don't I don't see that.”

Burnett turned the subject to Trump’s announcement on Thursday that he was cancelling a news conference scheduled for next week in which the former president said he would present evidence exonerating him in the Jan. 6 election conspiracy case.

The host noted that Trump’s lawyers had urged him to cancel the presser.

“Are you at all surprised Ty that he actually seemed to listen to someone else and not just to go ahead and do what he wanted?” Burnett asked.



“It's inconsistent with the way he's maneuvered through these cases over the last couple of months. He has constantly ignored, I think, good advice in terms of how to comport himself, you know, it could be a turning point,” Cobb said.

“I think it may have come as a surprise to his attorneys that he announced that, and I'm sure that they reacted immediately as I did, concerned that he could only complicate his circumstances if he proceeded that way."

“It also, of course, raises the question of, you know, this grand jury has been going, you know, for two years, two and a half years. Don't you think it would have been useful to share any exonerating material with them before they indicted you?”

