'We've got a mugshot ready for you': Fulton County sheriff warns Trump not to expect special treatment

Fulton County's Sheriff has a message for President Donald Trump – if he's indicted in Georgia, he shouldn't come expecting special treatment.

"It doesn't matter your status," Sheriff Patrick Labat said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "We have a mugshot ready for you."

Labat was speaking just before special counsel Jack Smith hit Trump with the former president's third criminal indictment Tuesday, alleging that he worked to overturn the 2020 election results.

He's also facing charges involving classified documents kept at his Florida estate, and claims of business fraud in New York that involve hush money payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

But Labat's involvement is in a separate case, that being investigated by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis specifically into Trump's efforts to affect the result in Georgia. Willis has said that investigation is complete and she's "ready to go," and has suggested that charges in what would be Trump's fourth criminal case are imminent.

“Unless someone tells me differently, we are following our normal practices,” Labat said.

That includes being booked into the Fulton County facility, photographed and fingerprinted – just like any other detainee, he said.

Barricades have gone up on streets around the courthouse, and judges were told on Monday to make their hearings virtual. Willis also reported that she'd been receiving threats involving the case.

Labat said there'd been dozens.

“The threats have been many,” he said. “They started via email, via text messages, via personal phone calls ... When you make a threat, when you become a keyboard bully, it’s our goal to really come and hold you accountable.”

Read more at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.