Trump deposition could be unsealed after attorneys miss crucial deadline
Donald Trump delivering a speech at a campaign rally held at the Mohegan Sun Arena. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

A federal judge ordered portions of a deposition unsealed in a defamation lawsuit brought against Donald Trump by his rape accuser.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan issued an order Monday in the lawsuit filed by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll against the former president, and she had filed excerpts from depositions given by each of them to support her request to speed up evidence-gathering in the case, reported Bloomberg.

Carroll had submitted Trump's testimony under seal, but the judge said he failed to respond within three days, as required, to explain why the 34-page excerpt should not be released.

Trump's attorneys, including Alina Habba, responded afterward with a letter saying they hadn't realized they were required to respond within three days and asked for a three-day extension to file their response.

IN OTHER NEWS: Lauren Boebert lashes out at 'unhinged' Marjorie Taylor Greene

Carroll has accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room, and she sued him for defamation in 2019 after he claimed to have never met her and accused her of making up the allegations to improve her book sales.

She sued him again in November with the passage of a New York law that allows victims to sue over alleged sexual abuse dating back decades.

SmartNews