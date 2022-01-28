Mike Pence admits he and Trump haven't spoken since last summer

Mike Pence hasn't spoken to Donald Trump in months.

The former vice president told Fox News host Jesse Watters that he and the twice-impeached one-term president haven't talked since last summer, after Trump supporters threatened to hang him for refusing to go along with a plot to overturn the 2020 election.

"You know, we talked last summer," Pence said, "and you know I've said many times, it was difficult, Jan. 6 was difficult. It was a tragic day in the life of the nation."

After an hours-long interruption while Trump supporters stormed into the U.S. Capitol to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden's election win, Pence ultimately followed his constitutional duty and certified the winner's electors.

"I know I did my duty under the Constitution of the United States," Pence said, "but the president and I sat down in the days that followed that, we spoke about it, talked through it, we parted amicably."

Pence has downplayed the insurrection as "one tragic day in January," despite the threats against his own life, and Trump continues to falsely insist the election was stolen from him.