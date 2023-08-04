'Isn't it terrible?' Trump spends the day after arraignment whining about being a victim

A day after being arraigned in the Jan. 6 election conspiracy case, Donald Trump took to social media to vent his grievances, claiming repeatedly that he’s the victim of political persecution.

The former president wrote on his Truth Social platform that he’s being charged with “FAKE crimes.”

“Isn’t it TERRIBLE that a Political Opponent can haphazardly charge you with FAKE crimes in the middle of your campaign in order to interfere with your time & message, and there is nothing you can do to stop this travesty of ‘justice,’” Trump wrote.

“They had 2.5 years to file, long before the campaign started. Another Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Should not be allowed to happen!”

The former president in another post wrote: “Every one of these many Fake Charges filed against me by the Corrupt Biden DOJ could have been filed 2.5 years ago, but they waited and waited until I became dominant in the Polls, and then they filed them all, including locals, right in the middle of my Campaign. They want anybody but “TRUMP.” Not fair and perhaps, not legal. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!”

Several of Trump’s other posts shared links to reports from right-wing media that backed his narrative.

In one post, Republican strategist Garrett Ventry in a Fox News interview says: “You have to ask — Why are they doing this now, 2 1/2 years later…because Trump continues to SURGE in the polls…Biden continues to take a NOSEDIVE in the polls…and this continues the investigations that Republicans are doing…as they continue to get closer to Joe Biden.”

Conservative columnist Charlie Hurt in another Fox interview says: “Every time there’s something more devastatingly damaging that happens in the criminal probe of the Biden Crime Family, you have another shoe drop with one of these indictments against Donald Trump.”