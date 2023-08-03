Trump releases attack on Jack Smith's wife just hours before arraignment

Former President Donald Trump's campaign issued a statement attacking special counsel Jack Smith and his wife just hours before being arraigned in Washington, D.C.

In a multi-page statement, Trump claimed the charges against him for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election were "un-American and wrong."

The statement went on to smear Smith for "a dirty, politically-motivated investigation." It offered news articles intended to undermine the special prosecutor.

One section of the statement was titled, "Jack Smith's Wife, Katy Chevigny, Is A Biden Donor. She Produced A Documentary About Michelle Obama, And She Worked On An Anti-Citizens United Film Titled, 'Dark Money.'"

The statement included three paragraphs disparaging Chevigny for her work on documentaries.

"Jack Smith’s wife is a Biden donor and produced [a] fawning Michelle Obama documentary," Trump campaign spokesperson Liz Harrington said, underscoring the attack.

Read portions of the statement below.