Secret Service threw up roadblock to Friday Trump arrest
Donald Trump (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg wanted Donald Trump to turn himself in on Friday after his surprise indictment was announced late Thursday but the Secret Service interceded on the former president's behalf.

According to a report from Politico, the Secret Service was also caught flat-footed and asked for more time for security arrangements to be made.

The report states that Trump's lawyers informed the DA's office the Secret Service expressed concerns and asked for more time.

"The exchange, which was relayed to POLITICO by a law-enforcement source and confirmed by Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for the former president, underscores the extremely delicate, unprecedented nature of the indictment. Until Thursday, no ex-president in history had been criminally charged. And both the charges itself and the application of them have placed the country on uncharted legal and political terrain," the report states.

Politico's Erica Orden added, "Though it is not believed that Trump will resist arrest, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — a likely 2024 primary opponent to Trump — said on Twitter Thursday that his state would “not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue” with Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan D.A."

