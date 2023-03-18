Trump's Tuesday 'arrest' freak-out will come back to haunt him in court: legal expert
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday moments just moments after Donald Trump claimed he is going to be arrested on Tuesday, former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner claimed the former president's all-caps post on Truth Social that seems to encourage violence will become evidence in future indictments.

Speaking with host Katie Phang, Kirschner said this the two posts will come back to haunt him -- and the former president knows what he is doing by inciting his fans.

"I would slap a government exhibits sticker on this post and I would introduce it as his criminal trial," Kirschner explained. "And this is a dark moment in our nation's history and I'm glad you got to break the news, Katie."

"Because what we have just seen is basically, 'come to D.C. on January 6th. Will be wild 2.0.' And I am sorry to say that for months I have been saying on air and online, that the moment Donald Trump knows he's been indicted, his first post will be come to Manhattan or come to Georgia for my arraignment -- will be wild."

"He knows precisely what he is doing," he elaborated. " He used similar language to incite, first of all, to entice his supporters to come to D.C. on January 6th. and then he proceeded to incite imminent, lawless action and he has done it all over again."

"But, everything Donald Trump does is a miscalculation Katie, and here is why," he added. "He has now just given the judge that will preside over his arraignment hearing food for thought about what kind of conditions should be set for the release of this dangerous man pending trial."

