Trump spends morning taunting several cable news hosts as he faces multiple potential indictments

With the House Jan 6 committee set to begin holding more televised hearings, a Georgia grand jury reportedly ready to hand down criminal indictments for election tampering, and the Department of Justice ramping up its investigation of stolen government documents confiscated back from Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump was up at 3 AM attacking CNN's Don Lemon and then continuing on later in the morning.

Reacting to news from days ago that CNN will be revamping their "New Day" hosting line-up and moving Lemon from his prime time show to be the new co-host of the early morning breaking news program, the former president -- once again ensconced at his Florida resort -- took potshots at the CNN host on his struggling Truth Social platform.

Very early in the morning he wrote, "A small step for television, a giant step for mankind. Don Lemon, often called 'the dumbest man on television' having made even Lebron James look smart during their interview two years ago, has been FIRED from his prime time evening spot on CNN - extremely low ratings - and will be thrown into their 'Death Valley' morning show. I assume this means a BIG salary cut prior to his Complete & Total future firing from Ratings Challenged (to put it mildly!) CNN. Good luck Don, you’ll need it! MAGA!!!"

Not content with that, the former president three hours later boasted he views himself as a "ratings machine” and launched another broadside at Lemon again and then brought up the newly reassigned anchors morning competitors, "Joe Scarborough and his lovely, soothing bride."

In full, he wrote, "They call me a 'ratings machine.' Don Lemon was also a ratings machine - in reverse. He killed ratings, ate them alive, and always will. If he interviewed Elvis, back from the dead, nobody would watch. Add him to the list of Joe Scarborough and his lovely, soothing bride. They are in the “can” also, but now can compete against 'the dumbest man on television.' Should help them a lot!!!"