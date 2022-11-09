'Lesson learned!!!': Trump taunts New Hampshire Republican he endorsed after loss

Taking to Truth Social on election night, Donald Trump took a shot at one of the Republicans he endorsed for a Senate seat after his loss.
Not long after Don Bolduc's challenge for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan's seat in the Senate representing New Hampshire flopped, the former president noted the loss on his struggling social media platform.
"Don Bolduc was a very nice guy, but he lost tonight when he disavowed, after his big primary win, his longstanding stance on Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Primary. Had he stayed strong and true, he would have won, easily. Lessons Learned!!!" he wrote.
Trump latest comments on Bolduc are a change in pace from his endorsement after Bolduc won the Republican primary to face Hassan.
At that time, he wrote, "General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign to be the U.S. Senator from the beautiful State of New Hampshire. He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed. He has since come back, at least on busing, but that is only a small part of N.H. Election Fraud. Nevertheless, Don Bolduc has asked for my Endorsement, and he’s got it, Complete & Total. His opponent is a disaster on Crime, the Border, Inflation, & all else. Vote for Don Bolduc!”
