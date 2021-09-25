Trump's inner circle scrambling to find challenger to oust Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: report

With Donald Trump holding a rally in Perry, Georgia on Saturday night -- where he is expected to try and boost the candidacies for three of his hand-selected candidates for office in the 2022 midterms -- a member of his inner circle is admitting the search for a candidate to take on Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is not going well.

According to a report from Fox News, Trump is promising an "EPIC" rally and he is expected to promote former football star Herschel Walker for a U.S. Senate seat, Rep Jody Hice (R) to run against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and state Sen. Burt Jones to fill the seat of Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan who has chosen to not run for re-election.

Missing is a Trump endorsement for a Kemp challenger who has yet to be found.

Speaking with Fox News, Corey Lewandowski, a longtime Trump political adviser stated, "We are still actively engaged in finding somebody to run against Brian Kemp in the primary for next year."

That has some Republicans in the state worried who Trump might tab, possibly knocking Kemp out of the general election and costing them the governorship should the popular Stacey Abrams run.

Outgoing Lt. Gov, Duncan expressed exactly those fears and pointed back at the 2020 run-off for two Georgia U.S. Senate seats that ended up in Democratic hands due to Trump's interference.

"We've seen the circus come to town before, most memorably during the runoff with Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. We watched how 99.9% of the festivities were centered around him, talking about how he was wronged in an election, it was a fraudulent deal, and just creates and sows chaos and confusion as to why people should or shouldn't show up to vote," He told Fox News.

