Democrats can expose GOP ‘hypocrisy’ using Jim Jordan’s playbook: Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough explained how House Democrats can expose Republicans as "hypocrites" on Donald Trump's handling of classified information.

The National Archives had to retrieve 15 boxes of presidential records from Mar-A-Lago, some of which may have included classified documents, and Trump also reportedly crammed printouts into a toilet in his White House residence, and the "Morning Joe" host urged congressional investigators to expose this apparent misconduct this in Benghazi-style hearings.

"Another committee should get to the bottom of this and go all in," Scarborough said. "There can be two, three, four, five, six committee investigations going at the same time. Certainly, if you follow the Republicans' game plan that you know so much about and that you talk about so much, and here's the thing."

"Yes, they are being hypocrites," he added. "How wonderful to have prime-time hearings that actually have people talking about Donald Trump taking records, official White House records, shredding them up, shoving them down the toilet, staff members coming in to testify and showing clips of [Rep.] Jim Jordan, showing clips of everybody else on that committee talking about how sacred these official documents are and how horrible it was that Hillary Clinton, you know, did what we've found out it seems like so many people in the Trump administration did with their email accounts, and then again, the destruction of these documents and have the staff members running behind saying, 'Yeah, we always had to run in and grab the documents out of the trash can and piece them together, the ones we could, the ones that Donald wasn't flushing down the toilet."

Panelist Kurt Bardella, a former GOP congressional staffer, thought that was a great idea.

"The hearing sells itself," Bardella said. "You have the aides, tell us what you had to do, how did you get these documents, what process did you take to put them back together?"

"Who was actually flushing them?" asked co-host Mika Brzezinski. "Did Donald Trump go into the bathroom himself and put the papers in the toilet?"

"Did some poor White House aide have to go and retrieve it somehow?" Bardella asked. "What was going on there?"

"I wouldn't do that," Brzezinski said. "Would you?"

"We're talking about hazmat gear, I think," said Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson.



