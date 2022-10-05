‘This isn’t going to work out’: Legal expert throws cold water on Trump’s latest effort to stall Mar-a-Lago probe
President Donald Trump walks from the west wing of the White House to Marine One in 2017. (Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, but a legal analyst told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that his effort will likely fail.

The former president asked the court to require more than 100 classified documents be included in a review by the special master in an apparent attempt to stall the investigation, but former FBI official Chuck Rosenberg explained why the court Trump helped shape would probably not rule in his favor.

"Well, probably in the end this isn't going to work out for Mr. Trump," Rosenberg said. "Let me explain why. First, there's no requirement that the Supreme Court even take this case. The issues are rather narrow and rather modest, and, frankly, somewhat uninteresting, at least from a technical legal standpoint."

"Number two, really, even if they take the case, there's no guarantee Mr. Trump wins. Third, even if they take the case and Mr. Trump wins, really only talking about a process to review documents that's ultimately going to end up in the hands of the folks who need it -- the government doing the investigation. Rather narrow, rather modest."

"I don't see the Supreme Court overturning a conservative 11th Circuit on this rather narrow question," he added.

