Trump 'completely proves the federal government's case' in bumbling Fox News appearance: Morning Joe
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked Donald Trump for serving up damning evidence during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The former president insisted during an interview Tuesday night that he had every right to stash classified documents at his home at Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House. The "Morning Joe" host noted with astonishment Monday that Trump blundered through Hannity's efforts to run cover.

"Sean was trying to help Trump time and again," Scaborough said. "'But I know you wouldn't do that' -- 'Sure I would.' 'Okay, let's move on' -- and then he goes, 'Let's move on,' and he's like, 'No, no, I want to -- I want to completely prove the federal government's case, and then he goes on and proves the federal government's case."

The ex-president's claims are even more relevant in light of new reporting on his efforts to possibly obstruct a Department of Justice investigation into the classified materials, Scarborough said.

"He just can't help himself," he said. "I want to play this clip again because, again, in light of the Washington Post reporting this weekend, it becomes even more relevant. Let's play this clip again in case you all -- well, first of all, missed Donald Trump's confession and, two, missed Sean Hannity trying to move him along and he just wouldn't do it because he was, like, going, 'No, I like my hand on the hot stove so much, I'm going to put the other hand on the hot stove.'"

Watch the video at this link.


04 04 2023 06 23 28 youtu.be

SmartNews Trump Indictment