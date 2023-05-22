MSNBC's Mika 'shocked by the stupidity' of Trump's handling of Mar-a-Lago documents
MSNBC

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski reacted with shock to the latest revelations from the investigation into Donald Trump's handling of classified materials.

Trump attorney Evan Corcoran warned the former president that he could not hold onto classified documents after the Department of Justice issued a subpoena for their return, and prosecutors have contemporaneous notes the lawyer wrote at the time -- and even former attorney general William Barr and former White House lawyer Ty Cobb agree he's in big trouble.

"I'm curious, we have now these legal experts, we have the former attorney general and Ty Cobb saying Trump could even see jail time here," Brzezinski said. "Just reading into the details of this, every time I read into this, I'm just shocked at the stupidity of those, honestly, of former President Trump, moving documents in and out of his office before and after the subpoena, and I guess having people do it for him. Can you fill us in on what looks the worst out of this case?"

Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell, who was briefed on the roughly 50 pages of notes obtained by federal prosecutors, and he said that could be key evidence against the former president in a criminal case.

RELATED: 'Not a dealbreaker': MAGA moms are willing to blow off Trump's sex abuse verdict

"We got a readout of some of the contents of the notes, and it highlights the fact that Trump was warned he could not keep any of these classified documents," Lowell said. "He was informed about his subpoena obligations, so when the subsequent response the subpoena was incomplete, that becomes a problem for the former president, and it becomes a problem for his legal team and there's a whole bunch of other stuff in the notes about how the valet had unusually detailed knowledge about where the lawyer was conducting his searches for classified documents, and I think the special counsel's office is looking at this as the core, the heart of the obstruction investigation."

Watch the video below or at this link.

05 22 2023 07 05 18 youtu.be

SmartNews Video