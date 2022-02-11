Anyone else would be ‘lawyering up’ if they took classified docs home like Trump: Morning Joe
Donald Trump reportedly took top-secret White House documents home with him to Mar-A-Lago, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough doesn't understand why he isn't already facing prosecution.

The National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of White House documents, some of them reportedly marked as classified or even "top secret," from the former president's private residence, and the "Morning Joe" host said anyone else would already be hiring a defense attorney to handle pending prosecution.

"This would be a mini scandal for Donald Trump," Scarborough said. "I mean, I was on the Armed Services Committee. If either myself as a congressperson or anything else on the committee took top-secret records and took them from the, that we saw at the Armed Services Committee and took them home, especially after we got out of Congress, the FBI would come after us. I would guess the Department of Justice would come after us."

"They have come after other people who have been charged for taking classified information," he added. "Ask Gn. David Petraeus, ask other people that had classified documents on their computers at home or taken materials home. This would not be a little scandal for a member of Congress or a senator who did the same thing. They would be lawyering up right now, knowing the DOJ would be coming after them. I guess the question is, does Donald Trump continue to live by a different standard than even senators and congressmen on Capitol Hill?"


