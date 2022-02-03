‘This memo is different’: WaPo reporter explains latest revelations in ‘fringe’ plot to steal the 2020 election

One of the reporters who broke the bombshell news explained the significance of a memo showing that Donald Trump's allies tried to use the National Security Agency and Defense Department to overturn his election loss.

The Washington Post obtained a document that laid out a plan for Trump to appoint a military lawyer, a former National Security Council official and a failed Republican congressional candidate to seize unprocessed NSA data to justify the former president's claims of election fraud.

"We've seen a number of memos and fringe-y ideas surfaced in recent days and weeks, but this one is a little different in that the players involved in it, whose names were on this memo, have not been yet surfaced before," said Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany. "One of them actually is still currently a military lawyer, this guy named Frank Colon, who I'm sure you might recognize his name. It was famously photographed on Mike Lindell's papers as he walked into the Oval Office in the lead-up to Jan. 6 by our photographer Jabin Botsford, but Colon is still a lawyer in the U.S. military. His name, again, was on the memo along with someone named Michael Del Rosso, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in Virginia along with, again, some pretty fringe-y conspiracy theorists, [including Richard Higgins] a former NSC staffer who left the White House under Trump because he was too extreme, anti-Muslim, thought the U.S. was controlled by the 'deep state.'"

"But this memo is different in that it did not necessarily layout a plan to seize voting machines, but rather wanted to analyze and secured unprocessed raw data to prove that there was foreign interference in the 2020 election," Alemany continued. "That could then sort of lay a foundation for then taking further steps, to maybe seize voting machines or do something more extreme. But we do know a bunch of senators, Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Ron Johnson (R-WI), via Zoom, were briefed on this memo. They attended a meeting Jan. 4 at the Trump Hotel, two days before the insurrection."

"Now Cramer came on and said that he didn't buy the presentation given by Sidney Powell, Dell Rosso and a few other of these players in a conference room in the hotel," she concluded, "but they were asked by these people to raise the memo to the president. It is unclear how far the memo made it into the mainstream channels of the administration, though."





