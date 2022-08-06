'Too much baggage': CPAC attendees skeptical of another Trump presidential campaign

Donald Trump will be giving the keynote address late Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas and, according to a report from NPR, some attendees are not thrilled at the idea that he may be considering a third presidential run.

As the report notes, some conservatives at the conservative conference admit they are ready to move on even though they appreciate what the former president had done, with NPR's Ashley Lopez writing, "Donald Trump's ongoing legal and political issues might be too much baggage for some conservative voters."

One attendee who has a booth selling " Stop the Steal" merchandise expressed skepticism at yet another Trump campaign, telling NPR, "He's too disruptive."

According to George Breen of Pennsylvania, "I think he tapped into something in the American psyche that hadn't been tapped into by either party, but he's a problematic character. He's a difficult person... there's too much petty stuff."

Nebraskan Cassiopeia Fletcher agreed, explaining, "There are some days where I think that would be great and other days where I think it is time to move on," before admitting that she likes the idea of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) as Trump's successor.

"He has all of the bulldog of Donald Trump," she explained. "Without the offensiveness."

NPR's Lopez adds, "Polling shows that some Republican voters are open to voting for someone other than Trump in 2024. According to a New York Times/Siena College poll from July, about half of Republicans polled would back another candidate. However, Trump by far has the most support of any single candidate among these voters at 49%. Florida Gov. Ron Desantis was second, but garnered only about half of Trump's level of support at 25%."

