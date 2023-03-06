CPAC's empty seats should worry Trump: former administration official
"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks Donald Trump's grip on the Republican Party might be loosening.

The former president delivered a vengeful speech before a sparse crowd at this weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference, and his former White House director of strategic Communications wondered if he might have already peaked politically.

"I couldn't help but notice he did not pack the house at CPAC," Griffin said. "So a lot of big names didn't go because it's kind of the Trump show. It was not full."

"Donald Trump Jr. at one point did some giveaway where they put, like, chocolate bars under seats or whatever, and people were scrambling to empty seats -- it was like a poor man's Willie Wonka or something," she added. "So for me, I'm thinking maybe Trump's hitting his high-water mark. It's Monday, so I'm optimistic, but maybe he actually can't go that much higher than he is within the party."

