Trump melts down on prosecutors the day before his criminal tax fraud case opens in Manhattan
On Monday, in a Manhattan courtroom, Donald Trump's Trump Organization will be put on trial for tax fraud with longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg poised to be the key witness attempting to explain the company's shady business practices.

That likely set off the former president Sunday morning who raged against what he believes is the injustice of it all as he took to Truth Social and flipped out on prosecutors for putting him under the microscope just before the midterm election -- despite his not being on the ballot.

With NBC reporting, "...potential witnesses could include Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and his daughter Ivanka Trump," Trump wrote, "A Democrat pushed “Fringe Benefits” case, having to do with deductions on the use of a company car (2), a company apartment, and payments to a school for the education of a company executive’s grandchildren, will begin on Monday, coincidentally right before the big Midterm Elections."

He added, "There has not been such a case (Criminal) brought in the United States before, handcuffs for the Executive, and all. Democrat 'Peekaboo' James is also happening just before the Election, a NO NO. Disgraceful!!!"

In a separate post, he complained in his usual low-key manner, "The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they’ve got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil - We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!"

