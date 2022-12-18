'The end is near for Donald Trump' with criminal referrals and bankruptcy looming: former GOP lawmaker
President Donald Trump and wife Melania

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former Rep. Carols Curbelo (R-FL) stated that he didn't want to see a criminal referral against Donald Trump coming out of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, but that Trump's future looks grim based upon recent events.

Speaking with the host, the former GOP lawmaker said he wants the decision to indict Trump to come from Attorney General Merrick Garland based upon the DOJ's investigations instead to keep it from looking "political."

"Do you think there could be a rally-around-the-flag effect that could happen with Republicans if they see Donald Trump facing criminal charges for what happened on Jan. 6th?" the MSNBC host prompted Curbelo.

"Katie, this is a contrarian opinion at the table," he replied. "But I actually think the committee shouldn't make a criminal referral. I think the justice department has taken all of this very seriously. Merrick Garland is a pro, he has a lot of credibility. I actually think that a congressional criminal referral could politicize this process a little bit."

"Look, Donald Trump is in deep trouble," he continued. "I don't think anything can rescue him. But I do think that he can use these criminal referrals as a way to rally his base."

"But the end is near for Donald Trump. His next bankruptcy is looming, you can see it coming on the horizon. I don't even think that this will save him. The committee shouldn't make criminal referrals in my opinion," he concluded.

Watch below or at the link:

