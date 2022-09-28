Rep. Debbie Dingell suspects Trump of prank-calling her after her husband died: new book

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) suspects Donald Trump posed as a newspaper reporter to prank call her after she voted to impeach him.
The lawmaker had been upset that Trump excoriated her recently deceased husband John Dingell, whose seat she won in 2014 after his retirement, during a rally in her home state of Michigan, and she publicly condemned the attack, which New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reveals resulted in a puzzling phone call.
“When she answered, the man on the other end identified himself as a Washington Post reporter, and said he knew her husband from his investigations in Congress," Haberman writes in her forthcoming book, according to excerpts published by the Post. "The name he gave was not one she recognized. The man asked Dingell if she was looking for an apology from Trump. No, she replied, merely that people could be civil to one another."
"As the man talked," Haberman adds, "Dingell couldn’t shake the idea that his voice sounded like that of the forty-fifth president.”
Trump, who launched public attacks on several widows during his presidency, is also known for posing as fictitious Trump Organization official "John Barron" in phone calls to reporters.